Ottawa’s Champlain Bridge reopens after fatal crash Wednesday evening

A cyclist has died and a pedestrian remains in critical condition after a collision near the Champlain Bridge intersection in Ottawa on Wednesday night.
The RCMP is investigating the incident that occurred around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
A vehicle travelling westbound on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway left the roadway for unknown reasons, striking a male cyclist and a female pedestrian, according to police.
The cyclist died from his injuries, while the woman remains in hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the vehicle was also taken to hospital but did not sustain major injuries. The RCMP says the driver has been released amid an ongoing investigation.
The bridge remained closed into the early morning hours on Thursday but has now reopened to the public.
