Tekashi 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj drop ‘Trollz,’ all proceeds go to Bail Project

For the first time, American rappers Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9ine have joined forces to bring fans a new single called Trollz.

The three-minute, 30-second track dropped on Friday, June 12 and was accompanied by a colourful music video that sees the duo go through some wacky outfit changes while horsing around with a variety of props, one of which is a tiny kitten that 6ix9ine keeps kissing.

The song also serves as the followup to Gooba, 6ix9ine’s second single since his early release from prison in April. On Dec. 18, 2019, he was sentenced to two years in prison plus five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to federal racketeering charges and co-operating with federal prosecutors.

Upon the release of Trollz, Minaj, 35, took to Twitter announcing that a portion of the proceeds from the song, along with profits from all merchandise, will go towards the Bail Project amid the Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

A portion of the proceeds from #Trollz including merch items, will be going directly to The Bail Project Inc. The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail. #BlackLivesMatter #TrollzVIDEO tmrw @ midnight 🦄🌈 https://t.co/bZEurWg6Jx pic.twitter.com/G0t0crYh8E — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) June 10, 2020

Using the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag, Minaj wrote that the foundation helps “provide free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail.”

On April 2, 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was ordered immediately freed from a Manhattan federal prison four months early by a judge who cited the rapper’s asthma and the greater danger he would face behind bars during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Twitter, Minaj also revealed that the Trollz music video was filmed in 6ix9ine’s guest room — likely because the Stoopid rapper will remain under house arrest and federal supervision until at least July 31, according to court documents.

Trollz is not only driven by a prominent electronic drum backing track but the seemingly defensive lyrics penned by Minaj and 6ix9ine. While no one is explicitly named, the musicians call out “haters” in their respective verses.

In the first verse, 6ix9ine raps: “I know you don’t like me, you wanna fight me / You don’t want no problems at your party, don’t invite me / Always talking about me cause you looking for the clouty.”

“I write my own lyrics, a lot of these b—hes gimmicks / They study Nicki style now all of them want mimic,” Minaj adds.

The song was produced by Sadpony and written by Minaj and 6ix9ine.

Trollz is now available through all major streaming platforms.

