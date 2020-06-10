Menu

Weather

Parts on Ontario hit by intense storms, approximately 54K Hydro One customers without power

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 10:03 pm
Updated June 10, 2020 10:07 pm
Video appears to show tornado touch down near Belmont, Ont.
Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell captured video that appears to show a tornado touch down near Belmont, Ont., southeast of London.

Parts of central and southern Ontario have been hit with fast-moving and intense storms, leaving approximately 50,000 Hydro One customers.

According to Hydro One’s storm outage map as of 10 p.m., there were 677 outages in total affecting more than 54,000 customers.

Approximately 80 per cent of the customers affected live in central Ontario and in areas such as the Muskoka Region and north of Peterborough. Other major areas impacted include east of Chatham and south of Delhi.

READ MORE: Risk of severe storms, damaging winds in southern Ontario on Wednesday

Outside of Belmont, southeast of London, Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell captured video of what appeared to be a possible tornado touching down.

In the Bracebridge area, residents posted images on social media showing large, downed trees.

The storm comes as a result of a strong cold front sweeping into the province Wednesday evening.

Earlier in the day the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal brushed against parts of the province.

A heat warning declared by Environment Canada was in place for many Ontario region on Tuesday and most of Wednesday.

— With files from Anthony Farnell

