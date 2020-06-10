Parts on Ontario hit by intense storms, approximately 54K Hydro One customers without power

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of central and southern Ontario have been hit with fast-moving and intense storms, leaving approximately 50,000 Hydro One customers.

According to Hydro One’s storm outage map as of 10 p.m., there were 677 outages in total affecting more than 54,000 customers.

Approximately 80 per cent of the customers affected live in central Ontario and in areas such as the Muskoka Region and north of Peterborough. Other major areas impacted include east of Chatham and south of Delhi.

Outside of Belmont, southeast of London, Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell captured video of what appeared to be a possible tornado touching down.

In the Bracebridge area, residents posted images on social media showing large, downed trees.

The storm comes as a result of a strong cold front sweeping into the province Wednesday evening.

Earlier in the day the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal brushed against parts of the province.

A heat warning declared by Environment Canada was in place for many Ontario region on Tuesday and most of Wednesday.

— With files from Anthony Farnell

I’m in Belmont, Ont. waiting for the line to move through. Constant thunder now and sky is getting very dark. pic.twitter.com/9TA3DLoBWK — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) June 11, 2020

Severe t-storm watch upgraded to a warning for Northern York and Northern Durham Region. Strong wind gusts and torrential downpours primary threat. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/Ox1j3XXKEL — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) June 11, 2020

About an hour ago for us. Looks like Round 2 is coming. pic.twitter.com/LFKHraSejh — Jenna B (@Jenna_TMLFan84) June 11, 2020

#onstorm #Bracebridge Front St in Bracebridge, daughter and family are safe but this crazy pic.twitter.com/Ib2zCftguf — rick minard (@rickminard1) June 11, 2020

Wind damage from earlier at Ril Lake, near Baysville, ON #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/bvG8LIYMMu — Raymond Houle (@RayHoule79) June 11, 2020