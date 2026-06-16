Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


3 comments

  1. Anonymous
    June 16, 2026 at 2:23 pm

    Extreme weather is the excuse they conveniently used to increase insurance 45%. There .. fixed your headline Global.

  2. Dean Hamaya
    June 16, 2026 at 1:35 pm

    Due to corruption and price gouging.

    Like others say. Insurance is a total scam.

  3. Anonymous
    June 16, 2026 at 1:21 pm

    The whole insurance industry is a major scam and the federal government does nothing to help its citizens regarding insurance even when you have zero claims zero accidents your insurance goes up every year makes no sense

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Home insurance costs soared 45% in 6 years due to extreme weather: StatCan

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted June 16, 2026 12:32 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Federal government provides 2026 wildfire outlook'
Federal government provides 2026 wildfire outlook
It’s been a slow start to wildfire season in Canada, with 65 currently burning, but that number will rise. Ottawa is leasing 10 more aircraft this season, including tankers and heavy lift helicopters. Eric Sorenson has more on how Canada is preparing for wildfires – May 28, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Between December 2019 and December 2025, Canadian home insurance premiums spiked by 45 per cent, with passenger vehicle insurance premiums rising 23.9 per cent — and the reason is due to extreme weather claims, according to Statistics Canada.

A study conducted by the agency “examines the effects of the rising costs of extreme weather claims on Canada’s P&C [property and casualty] insurance sector,” finding that catastrophic claims reached $8.6 billion in 2024, surpassing the previous record of $6.2 billion set in 2016.

The third quarter of 2024 saw multiple cases of extreme and costly weather, with four major events within a 30-day window: the Calgary hailstorm ($3 billion), the Jasper wildfire ($1.1 billion), Quebec flooding ($2.7 billion) and Ontario flooding ($990 million).

Story continues below advertisement

This resulted in property and casualty insurers incurring more than $23 billion in catastrophic claims, according to Statistics Canada.

Each year from 2020 to 2025 ranked among the top 10 costliest years on record for extreme weather claims, since data tracking began in 1983. Home insurance was found to be “more impacted” by extreme weather claims compared with automobile insurance.

Rising repair costs, vehicle prices and thefts contribute to increase

While automobile insurance saw a lower percentage increase compared to homeowners’ insurance, expenses and premiums rose regardless.

“For drivers, auto insurance costs have been driven up by surging vehicle prices (especially during the pandemic), rising repair costs, and an uptick in auto thefts that peaked in 2023,” the study reads.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Most insurers have both auto and homeowners’ operations and must manage both risks.”

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta sees larger increase in premiums

Alberta recorded the largest cumulative increase in homeowners’ insurance premiums among all provinces, rising 391.6 per cent across the 20-year period from December 2005 to December 2025.

In the most recent five-year period, Alberta (+55.8 per cent), Manitoba (+46.7 per cent), Nova Scotia (+43.1 per cent) and Saskatchewan (+40.9 per cent) all exceeded the national increase rate of 38.6 per cent.

Click to play video: 'Alberta government prepares for 2026 wildfire season, introduces new support program'
Alberta government prepares for 2026 wildfire season, introduces new support program

Statistics Canada cites Alberta’s disproportionate numbers to the province’s “elevated risk of hailstorms, wildfires and convective storms, particularly in and around the Calgary region.”

Story continues below advertisement

Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen said on May 4 that more than 550 firefighters have been hired for this year’s wildfire season, with hundreds more available upon request through contracts and mutual aid agreements.

The province is also introducing a mutual aid incentive pilot, offering municipalities up to $125,000 in wildfire response support.

“The goal is straightforward. Reduce immediate financial pressures. Remove barriers that may delay decision-making and improve wildfire outcomes through faster, co-ordinated response,” Loewen explained at a press conference.

“When the time comes, we want to make sure local governments are picking up the phones instead of checking their budgets,” he added.

96 active wildfires burning across Canada

According to the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System, there are currently 96 active wildfires burning across Canada, eight of which are classified as out of control.

Story continues below advertisement

During the 2026 Canadian wildfire season outlook on May 28, Emergency Preparedness Minister Eleanor Olszewski said that “significant wildfire activity” in B.C. is especially expected in July.

“There are so many factors that can change how that forecast will come to be,” she said. “We should just be prepared for the worst.”

Click to play video: 'Environment Canada warns of hot summer for the Maritimes'
Environment Canada warns of hot summer for the Maritimes

A government official said during a technical briefing that while the wildfire risk is unlikely to result in a record-breaking year like 2023 or 2025, the federal government is still anticipating above-average conditions as the 2026 season progresses.

The 2025 wildfire season is recognized as Canada’s second-worst on record, with nearly 90,000 square kilometres consumed as of September 2025 — an area larger than New Brunswick.

“We know obviously that hot and dry weather conditions increase the risk and above normal temperatures are expected across most regions of Canada over the next three months,” said Olszewski.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada released its three-month summer forecast on June 5, warning that there is a high likelihood of temperatures exceeding averages this summer across Canada.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices