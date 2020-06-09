Risk of severe storms, damaging winds in southern Ontario on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Heat and humidity combined with an unstable air mass and a cold front mean there will be a strong risk of severe storms in parts of Ontario on Wednesday.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will brush the southern part of the province early in the morning. Heavy rain and thunder could wake people up in places like the Greater Toronto Area.

Sunny breaks along with a brisk southerly wind are expected to follow behind the first round of showers and storms.

Isolated storms are possible again in the afternoon as the temperature soars above 30 C and the humidex approaches 40 C. A heat warning was issued on Monday in response to the increasing temperatures.

The main storm event will likely be later on Wednesday as a cold front approaches from the west.

Thunderstorms will first develop across southwest Ontario Wednesday evening and will concentrate into lines as the storms move east, increasing the threat of damaging winds.

There is still some uncertainty to exactly where and when the storms will form, but conditions are certainly favourable for the development of storms.

New: The US Storm Prediction Centre @nwsspc has added an enhanced risk of severe weather across the lower lakes in the Wednesday outlook. pic.twitter.com/7MSFpAVhtu — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) June 9, 2020

Add this to the 'not something you see everyday' file. Tropical depression Cristobal spinning it's way north through the US Midwest. pic.twitter.com/9e7aRgbNeJ — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) June 9, 2020

