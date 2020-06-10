Canada reports 63 more coronavirus deaths as cases top 97,000

Send this page to someone via email

Canada reported 469 more cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, including 63 more deaths.

The new numbers, which were tallied from announcements from both provincial and federal health authorities, brings the total numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Canada to 97,105 and 7,960, respectively.

Wednesday’s announcement is a slight uptick in what looks to be a declining trend of daily coronavirus cases across the country since last week.

New cases on Monday clocked in at 527 and were followed by 408 on Tuesday, the latter of which was the lowest increase in daily reported cases since March 22.

The bulk of Wednesday’s cases once again came from both Ontario and Quebec.

Quebec, which is considered Canada’s epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, reported 156 new cases and 52 new deaths. Both cases and fatalities in the province amount to over 50 per cent of Canada’s total.

Ontario, meanwhile, announced 251 cases on June 10, including 11 more deaths.

Several other provinces also reported additional COVID-19 infections.

British Columbia announced an increase of 12 cases on Wednesday, while Alberta’s total raised to 7,276 after 47 more cases were reported.

Confirmed cases in Saskatchewan increased to 658 after another two were reported in the province.

In Atlantic Canada, Nova Scotia announced one more case of the coronavirus while New Brunswick reported in an increase of four following a new outbreak.