Crime

Pair sought in Marconi Boulevard shooting investigation: London police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted June 10, 2020 2:21 pm
Updated June 10, 2020 3:15 pm
Tyler Lancha, 26, and Kokoete Udoh, 39, both of London.
Tyler Lancha, 26, and Kokoete Udoh, 39, both of London. London Police Service

London Ont., police are searching for two men wanted in connection with a shooting in the city’s east end over the weekend that left one person in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the scene at a parking lot on Marconi Boulevard around 4 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting.

Investigators say a man and woman had exited a vehicle in the lot when two men approached them.

An argument ensued, and one of the suspects pulled a gun from a backpack and shot the man, police said.

Both suspects fled from the scene on foot, and the victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the incident is not believed to have been random.

Tyler John Lancha, 26, and Kokoete Anietie Udoh, 39, both of London, have been charged by way of warrant of arrest with aggravated assault, police said Wednesday.

Lancha is also being sought on firearm-related charges, including use of firearm during commission of an indictable offence, discharge firearm with intent to wound/endanger life, and possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm.

Neither the wanted men, nor the firearm used, have been located, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

