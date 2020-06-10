Oshawa man charged with impaired driving after 3 crashes on Hwy. 401 near Port Hope

Send this page to someone via email

An Oshawa, Ont., man has been charged with impaired driving, say OPP, after he was involved in three separate collisions on Highway 401 in the Port Hope area on Sunday.

Northumberland OPP say just after midnight they received reports of a suspected impaired driver traveling eastbound on the highway west of Port Hope.

OPP say a witness reported a white SUV hit traffic cones along the highway and collided with three separate vehicles.

“The driver of a vehicle involved in one of the collisions followed the suspect vehicle and updated police as it exited the highway proceeding into the town of Port Hope,” OPP stated Wednesday.

The witness told police the SUV stopped in a driveway at the corner of Lavinia Street and Lavinia Court and the driver fled on foot.

Witnesses assisted with locating and containing the driver until police arrived on scene, OPP said.

Michael Ridout, 29, of Oshawa was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus), using a licence plate not authorized for a vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Aug. 18.

