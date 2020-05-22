Menu

Crime

Impaired driving charge laid after Jeep collides with farm tractor in Northumberland County

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 2:36 pm
Northumberland County OPP have charged one person in connection with a crash on Thursday night.
A Cramahe Township man faces impaired driving charges following a collision between a Jeep and farm tractor in Northumberland County, Ont., on Thursday night.

According to Northumberland OPP, officers were called around 7:45 p.m. to a reported collision involving a farm tractor and a Jeep Wrangler at the intersection of Gully and Massey roads west of Grafton in Alnwick-Haldimand Township.

OPP say no one was injured.

While speaking with the driver of the Jeep, OPP allege they detected an alcoholic beverage on the driver’s breath. A roadside screen device was administered, which resulted in a “fail,” OPP say.

The suspect was taken back to the OPP detachment in Cobourg for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Brandon Kelly, 25, of Cramahe Township, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on July 29, OPP said Friday.

