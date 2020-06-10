Ottawa’s Parkdale, ByWard market vendors to open week of June 15

Send this page to someone via email

Vendors at both the Parkdale and the ByWard markets will be back at their stalls during the week of June 15 as the organization behind the city-run markets considers new measures to refresh public experiences at the sites.

Both of Ottawa’s city-run markets have been operating on digital orders with curbside pickup thus far amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: ByWard Market restaurant says it was fined for letting customers eat takeout on patio

But the two sites will reopen next week for in-person sales with physical distancing and hygiene measures, signage and hand sanitizer in place.

Ottawa Markets clarified on Twitter that while vendors will be setting up their stalls starting Monday, Parkdale will be open to customers on Thursday, June 18 and the ByWard Market vendors will be open for business on Saturday, June 20.

Story continues below advertisement

News of the markets’ reopening was shared with city council during Wednesday’s meeting, which saw a presentation from the new executive director of Ottawa Markets, Zachary Dayler.

Dayler noted the Ottawa Markets organization is gearing up for a series of new initiatives to revamp the ByWard Market in particular.

2:23 Shopping at farmers’ market to look different this year Shopping at farmers’ market to look different this year

He said the market experience at Parkdale might be “refined,” but indications from the vendors and patrons of the Wellington West site are overall positive and not in need of overhaul.

While the outdoor market at Parkdale sports a 90 per cent occupancy rate, the ByWard site only has 55 per cent occupancy.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Dayler said Ottawa Markets is putting a priority on recruiting more local producers as vendors at the market and reducing the mix of resellers, a move that would require a change to the markets’ bylaw.

Story continues below advertisement

Focusing on local will help sell the downtown tourism destination based on what makes “Ottawa, well, Ottawa,” Dayler said.

One of the buildings in the ByWard is also in need of a refresh.

Ottawa Markets plans to put out a request of interest to renovate the building at 55 ByWard St. so as to potentially attract new tenants and startups. The building, currently 94 per cent occupied, needs new windows, roof anchors and repairs to the HVAC system.

The relatively high operating costs at 55 ByWard, currently sitting at $43.17 per square foot, are also dragging down Ottawa Markets’ bottom line, Dayler said.

In terms of the outdoor realm, the organization will propose making the Williams Street Pedestrian Plaza a permanent fixture in the market.

Results from a pilot project to close the street to vehicle traffic showed that 78 per cent of respondents said the pedestrian plaza improved their overall experience of the market, and Dayler said anecdotal reports indicated more families were attracted to the site.

The organization also hopes to pilot seasonal closures of the ByWard Market Square.

Story continues below advertisement

Dayler said that with Ottawa gearing up to enter the second phase of reopening amid the pandemic, creating more public space to dine, shop and experience the ByWard Market while allowing physical distancing will need to be a priority.

2:03 The impact of COVID-19 on the farm The impact of COVID-19 on the farm