Avicii museum exhibition set to open in Stockholm in 2021

It’s been more than two years since the passing of EDM musician Avicii, and to celebrate his legacy, an “immersive, interactive” and “intensively emotional” museum exhibition focusing on his life is set to open next year in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Avicii Experience was announced in an official press release on Tuesday and will include a variety of photos and videos of the late music producer and DJ, as well as some of his previously unfinished and unreleased work.

For the first time, fans will also be given the opportunity to hear the base tracks that Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, left behind shortly before his death, which allowed his peers to complete his final studio album and sole posthumous release, Tim.

Overall, the team behind the Avicii Experience has promised visitors a deeper look into Avicii’s journey from beginning to end, starting from his days as a “reclusive music nerd” and going all the way to the stardom that came with the success of his music, which, to this day, is celebrated across the world.

It will also take a closer look at Avicii’s collaborations and how he worked so diligently in his Los Angeles studio.

The exhibit will be part of an upcoming digital culture hub in Stockholm — Avicii’s hometown — called Space, which will also open next year.

Space is described as a “new and unique concept,” which houses the “key ingredients of digital culture,” including the creation of things like music and video games and mental health programs for visitors and Swedish youth.

On April 20, 2018, at the age of 28, Bergling was found dead in Muscat, Oman. His death was ruled a suicide.

A portion of ticket proceeds from the Avicii Experience will reportedly go towards the Tim Bergling Foundation — a mental health and suicide prevention charity founded and maintained by the Bergling family.

The foundation was established in March 2019 and also focuses on raising awareness on issues like climate change, development assistance, nature conservation and endangered species, among other things important to Avicii.

Tim is now available worldwide through all major streaming platforms.

As of this writing, it’s unclear exactly when the Avicii Experience will open. For additional information, visit the official website.