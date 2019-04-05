Avicii’s management announces posthumous album, ‘Tim’

One week after the unveiling of the Tim Bergling Foundation — a suicide-prevention charity founded in memory of Swedish DJ Tim Bergling, best known as Avicii — a brand new album has been announced.

In a video posted to Avicii’s YouTube page on Friday, various members of his production and management teams revealed the news, saying they would complete the previously planned album.

It will serve as the first posthumous Avicii release and his third studio overall. Bergling’s parents, father Klas Bergling and mother Anki Lidén, chose to simply name the record Tim.

Tim will feature the 16 unreleased tracks Bergling was working intensely on shortly before his death.

The songs — for the most part — were “nearly finished,” according to Billboard.

Although Bergling was particular in his production styles and mixing, his team promised fans that in the final stages of completing the album, they would stick to the vision he outlined in archived notes, e-mails and text messages.

READ MORE: Billy Ray Cyrus joins Lil Nas X in genre-bending ‘Old Town Road’ remix

The first single, SOS, will be released on Wednesday, April 10.

To commemorate his legacy and ideals, his parents decided that all proceeds of the album will go toward the Tim Bergling Foundation.

In an official press release, Klas Bergling and Lidén said the foundation will also work to raise awareness about controversial issues like climate change, development assistance, nature conservation and endangered species.

“Tim wanted to make a difference,” read the statement. “Starting a foundation in his name is our way to honour his memory and continue to act in his spirit.”

It’s now been nearly a year since Bergling’s tragic death.

READ MORE: Here’s how to avoid burning out in 2019

After releasing two albums, four EPs and a variety of remixes and singles, Avicii decided to retire from touring in 2016.

He suffered from a number of mental health issues and decided to focus on just making music to avoid the stress of the spotlight when playing live.

“Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in,” wrote his parents. “He was a sensitive guy who loved his fans, but shunned the spotlight.”

Avicii passed away on April 20 at the age of 28. His body was found in Muscat, Oman. The death was ruled a suicide.

READ MORE: Avicii’s family launches mental health, suicide-prevention foundation

Tim is scheduled for a June 6 release by Sony.

Any additional album updates will be made on the official Avicii website.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis