Toronto Coun. Michael Ford tests positive for coronavirus

City of Toronto Coun. Michael Ford is self-isolating at home after testing positive for coronavirus.

Ford shared the results of his test in a brief statement on Tuesday. He said he found out he tested positive for coronavirus earlier in the day.

“I have been self-isolating and will continue to do so over the next 14 days as I work from home to participate virtually in City business and committee meetings, and to continue serving the residents of Etobicoke North,” Ford said in the statement.

“I am feeling well and will continue to remain in constant contact with Toronto Public Health.”

Ford was first elected to Toronto city council in 2016, winning a byelection to fill the council seat of his late uncle and former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford. He was re-elected in the 2018 Toronto election.

Ford previously served as a Toronto District School Board trustee.

He is also the nephew of Ontario Premier Doug Ford. The premier’s office issued a brief statement Tuesday evening wishing Ford well and said he and the premier haven’t been in contact during the past two weeks.

Ford is the first member of Toronto city council to have confirmed testing positive for the virus.