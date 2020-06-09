New Brunswick doctor who snooped through files of young women has died

Send this page to someone via email

A Moncton, N.B., doctor who snooped through the medical files of more than 100 girls and young women – including co-workers, waitresses and women he met at the gym and bars – has died.

Lawyer Mathieu Boutet confirms that Fernando Rojas Lievano died June 1.

READ MORE: Moncton doctor fired for checking medical files of young women

Boutet was representing Lievano on several charges including failing to comply with a probation order, but the charges have now been dismissed.

The former radiation oncologist at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre was fired in July 2016 after accessing 141 electronic patient files on 350 separate occasions – all girls and young women between the ages of 13 and 39.

2:08 N.S. Sobeys pharmacist ‘snooped’ through health information N.S. Sobeys pharmacist ‘snooped’ through health information

He admitted snooping on the women’s files, according to a 2014 report by the province’s privacy commissioner, Anne Bertrand.

Story continues below advertisement

Bertrand’s report said Lievano returned to some of the files more than once.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2020.