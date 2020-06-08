Southeastern Manitoba community declares state of emergency after heavy rainfall

The RM of Stuartburn in Southeastern Manitoba has declared a state of emergency due to heavy rainfall.
Rain has hammered the region over the last few days and has washed out several roads.
The RM includes the towns of Vita, Caliendo and Sundown.
The province says the southeastern part of the province has received up to 155 mm of rain in the last few days.
RM of Stuartburn Reeve David Kiansky tells Global News evacuations are a possibility.
READ MORE: Southeastern Manitoba soaked by weekend thunderstorms
A flood watch for the northwest and southeast parts of the province was also issued Monday.
More precipitation is expected over the next few days, with as much as 30 mm potentially falling.
Rising flood waters in Manitoba over the Easter weekend
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments