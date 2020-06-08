Menu

Southeastern Manitoba community declares state of emergency after heavy rainfall

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 9:52 pm
A flooded field in the RM of Stuartburn Monday night.
A flooded field in the RM of Stuartburn Monday night. Submitted photo

The RM of Stuartburn in Southeastern Manitoba has declared a state of emergency due to heavy rainfall.

Rain has hammered the region over the last few days and has washed out several roads.

The RM includes the towns of Vita, Caliendo and Sundown.

The province says the southeastern part of the province has received up to 155 mm of rain in the last few days.

RM of Stuartburn Reeve David Kiansky tells Global News evacuations are a possibility.

A drenched field, just south of Vita.                        Shelly Heinrichs/Submitted photo 
A drenched field, just south of Vita. Shelly Heinrichs/Submitted photo

A flood watch for the northwest and southeast parts of the province was also issued Monday.

More precipitation is expected over the next few days, with as much as 30 mm potentially falling.

