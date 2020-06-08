Canada reports 35 new coronavirus deaths as cases top 96,000

Send this page to someone via email

Canada reported an additional 527 new cases of the novel coronavirus, including 35 new deaths.

Monday’s daily case count brings Canada’s total number of COVID-19 infections to 96,228. The country’s death toll from the virus now also sits at a total of 7,835.

The newly-reported cases, which were tallied from numbers released by federal and provincial health authorities on Monday, continues to follow a trend of declining daily numbers that have been reported over the last week.

The bulk of Monday’s cases, however, were yet again announced by Ontario and Quebec, despite a drop in daily cases from both provinces.

Ontario, which overtook Quebec for the highest daily reported COVID-19 cases, added a total of 243 new infections on Monday.

Daily reported cases in Quebec reached a new milestone on Monday, as well, with only 198 new cases of the coronavirus — the first time new infections in the province flew below the 200 mark since March 22.

Cases in Quebec — which remains the epicentre of Canada’s coronavirus outbreak — stand at a total of 53,047, more than 55 per cent of Canada’s total infections.

COVID-19 related deaths in the province make up an even higher percentage of Canada’s total as well, with 4,984 out of the country’s 7,835 deaths.

Several other provinces also announced new cases of the virus on Monday as well.

Cases in New Brunswick and Saskatchewan remained in the single-digits, whereas Alberta announced a total of 64 additional cases spread out over the last two days.

British Columbia also announced nine new cases on Monday, which was a part of 29 lab-confirmed cases over the past three days.

B.C.’s total confirmed cases now stands at 2,654, while an additional five cases have also been considered “epidemiologically-linked” — meaning those patients both developed symptoms and were in close contact with confirmed cases, but were never tested for the virus.