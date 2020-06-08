Menu

Canada

2 adults, 4 children taken to hospital after campground explosion near Slave Lake

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 3:19 pm
Updated June 8, 2020 3:30 pm
RCMP responded to an explosion at a campground near Slave Lake on Monday, June 8, 2020.
RCMP responded to an explosion at a campground near Slave Lake on Monday, June 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

Six people were taken to hospital Monday morning, including four children, after an explosion at a campground near Slave Lake, Alta.

RCMP said they were called to the Marten River Campground shortly before 8 a.m. along with the Slave Lake Fire Department.

READ MORE: Alberta school bus crash leaves 5 people in critical condition

Officials said two adults and four children were taken to hospital in Edmonton by air ambulance in stable condition.

There was “extensive damage” to a fifth-wheel trailer at the campground, RCMP said.

Marten River Campground is about 35 kilometres north of Slave Lake on the shores of Lesser Slave Lake. The scene is about 275 kilometres north of Edmonton.

— More to come… 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPSlave Lakealberta fireSlave Lake RCMPSlave Lake FireSlave Lake Fire Departmentalberta mass casualtiescampground explosionmarten river campgroundmarten river campground explosionslave lake campground explosionslave lake fire casualties
