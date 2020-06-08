2 adults, 4 children taken to hospital after campground explosion near Slave Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Six people were taken to hospital Monday morning, including four children, after an explosion at a campground near Slave Lake, Alta.

RCMP said they were called to the Marten River Campground shortly before 8 a.m. along with the Slave Lake Fire Department.

Officials said two adults and four children were taken to hospital in Edmonton by air ambulance in stable condition.

There was “extensive damage” to a fifth-wheel trailer at the campground, RCMP said.

Marten River Campground is about 35 kilometres north of Slave Lake on the shores of Lesser Slave Lake. The scene is about 275 kilometres north of Edmonton.

— More to come…