Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. seniors’ home hardest hit by COVID-19 starts post-pandemic recovery plan

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 2:18 pm
Family of B.C. Coronavirus care home victim speak out
Sandra Cairns, resident of the Lynn Valley Care Centre, has become one of the first British Columbians to lose her life to COVID-19. Her family, coming forward to Global News, want to share the story of her remarkable life and put a face to the coronavirus numbers. Sarah MacDonald reports.

Life at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver is never going to be the same, and the facility is looking to the future and launching a post-pandemic recovery plan.

The care home was at the centre of B.C.’s first major COVID-19 outbreak, with 20 residents fatally contracting the virus.

Staff have been working to help residents and their families through the pandemic and have held daily meetings with public health officials at Vancouver Coastal Health and its residential management department, a news release on Monday said.

“Our focus moving forward is on ensuring our systems and processes are ready to handle any future outbreaks. We are taking a closer look at contingency planning and mitigation strategies following this pandemic,” said director of care Betty Wills.

READ MORE: List of seniors’ homes and health-care facilities at centre of B.C.’s coronavirus outbreak

Story continues below advertisement

Staff have been adhering to all safety, social-distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols since its first case of COVID-19 was contracted by a staff member on March 5, the release said.

Residents’ medical conditions and infection-control protocols were subsequently reviewed. All staff and residents presenting with symptoms were also tested.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“While staff at our facility are hired through different companies, we work together as a family. We are immensely grateful to the work they have done. We take our responsibility of care very seriously and we are deeply saddened by the devastation this pandemic left in its wake. We are relieved to see that 32 of our residents and all our team members have recovered from COVID-19,” Wills said.

READ MORE: Only 8 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C., as outbreak at Lynn Valley Care Centre declared over

The centre’s outbreak was declared over May 4.

B.C. health officials announce 8 new cases of COVID -19, Lynn Valley Care home outbreak over
Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusCOVID-19 PandemicCOVIDCoronavirus BCLynn ValleyLynn Valley Care HomeOutbreak care homeOutbreak Lynn Valley care home
Flyers
More weekly flyers