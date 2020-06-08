B.C. seniors’ home hardest hit by COVID-19 starts post-pandemic recovery plan

Send this page to someone via email

Life at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver is never going to be the same, and the facility is looking to the future and launching a post-pandemic recovery plan.

The care home was at the centre of B.C.’s first major COVID-19 outbreak, with 20 residents fatally contracting the virus.

Staff have been working to help residents and their families through the pandemic and have held daily meetings with public health officials at Vancouver Coastal Health and its residential management department, a news release on Monday said.

“Our focus moving forward is on ensuring our systems and processes are ready to handle any future outbreaks. We are taking a closer look at contingency planning and mitigation strategies following this pandemic,” said director of care Betty Wills.

Staff have been adhering to all safety, social-distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols since its first case of COVID-19 was contracted by a staff member on March 5, the release said.

Residents’ medical conditions and infection-control protocols were subsequently reviewed. All staff and residents presenting with symptoms were also tested.

“While staff at our facility are hired through different companies, we work together as a family. We are immensely grateful to the work they have done. We take our responsibility of care very seriously and we are deeply saddened by the devastation this pandemic left in its wake. We are relieved to see that 32 of our residents and all our team members have recovered from COVID-19,” Wills said.

The centre’s outbreak was declared over May 4.

