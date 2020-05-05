B.C. health officials provide Tuesday COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are set to provide an update on the novel coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, a day after releasing modelling data that suggests the province’s daily number of new COVID-19 cases will reach zero by mid-June if physical distancing continues.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the most recent figures continue to show dramatic decreases in cases since physical distancing and other measures were introduced in March to slow the spread of the virus, but that the illness continues to primarily impact people 60 years of age and older, especially men in their 90s.

If B.C. can continue to keep social interactions at around 35-40 per cent of normal, Henry said, we will stop recording new cases by the middle of June.

The goal now is to learn how to live with the virus, she said.

“We need to strengthen our social fabric. It’s important to have social contacts. We need to do that now in a controlled way, in a safe way.”

