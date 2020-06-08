Sherwood Park Superstore warning customers after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A Real Canadian Superstore in Sherwood Park, Alta., is sending out notice to customers after an employee working there tested positive for COVID-19.

A Loblaws Canada official told Global News that the employee last worked at the store on June 5, and the company was informed Sunday they had tested positive for coronavirus.

The store at 410 Baseline Rd. was cleaned overnight and reopened as usual Monday morning, according to Loblaws.

“We are reaching out to the local public health team and have taken a number of steps to minimize risk, including increased sanitization protocols and enforcing social distancing practices in the store,” an emailed statement to Global News said.

“The store also arranged for additional cleaning and has since reopened.”

The Real Canadian Superstore in Sherwood Park, Alta. opened as usual on Monday, June 8, 2020, after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Charles Taylor / Global News

Other team members who worked closely with the employee who tested positive are now at home in self isolation, according to the company.

In a letter sent by Loblaws to customers of the store, the company said those with concerns should contact local health authorities.

Testing for COVID-19 in Alberta has now been opened up to anyone in the province, whether or not they have symptoms.

Those interested in a test can book one through the Alberta Health Services online assessment.