Coronavirus: Montreal basketball program donates shoes, meals to Jewish General Hospital

At this point in the year, the Brookwood Elite basketball program would be midway through their season.

“In the summer, we’re normally busy traveling all over the place, but that’s all stopped because of COVID-19,” said the program’s co-director Joey McKitterick.

The program is sponsored by Adidas and with the basketball season in limbo, McKitterick and his co-director, Nelson Osse, thought they should re-direct some of the shoes they usually get for the players to front-line workers.

When they reached out to Adidas to tell them about their plan, they sent them 50 pairs of shoes outside of their sponsorship so they could donate them.

“Since front-line workers (are) always on their feet, we thought they’d need a new pair of shoes,” said McKitterick.

On Monday morning, McKitterick, along with Osse and NBA player Luguentz Dort, who was once part of Brookwood Elite, showed up at the Jewish General Hospital with shoes and meals in tow.

A total of 35 pairs of Adidas shoes and 32 meals from Braseiro, a Montreal-owed restaurant, were donated to hospital staff.

“We wanted to be a model for our kids in the program, to show them that everyone has the ability to do their part — big or small,” said McKitterick.

“We really appreciate them (nurses), we notice them and the fact that they are going above and beyond right now.” Tweet This

Brookwood Elite will also be donating 15 pairs of shoes and more meals to a Montreal food bank on Friday.