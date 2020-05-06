Jewish General Hospital holds ‘giveaway day’ for its frontline workers

Send this page to someone via email

Since the outbreak of novel coronavirus, frontline health-care workers have been enduring grueling work in Montreal.

To acknowledge that work and bring some joy to their staff, the Jewish General Hospital held what they call a “giveaway day.”

On Wednesday morning, staff members were showered with goodies distributed by the hospital’s foundation, thanks to an array of donors who’ve reached out over the crisis.

“It was Halloween in a way at the hospital, where they were going to fill a bag full of treats,” said Valerie Manouk the Jewish General Hospital Foundation’s Director of Annual Programs.

Manouk told Global News they’ve received an overwhelming response from people and businesses who want to help over the past weeks, which inspired the initiative.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s really the community that’s been reaching out to us saying, ‘how can we help our frontline heroes’,” Manouk explained.

2:07 Two Montreal area hospitals have been earmarked as the primary care facilities in the event of a coronavirus outbreak Two Montreal area hospitals have been earmarked as the primary care facilities in the event of a coronavirus outbreak

The foundation says they received chocolates, energy bars and drinks, personal hygiene items among other donations.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“It’s a really nice mix,” Manouk said.

Among the donors is the Sikh community of Montreal who according to Manouk, raised money and “did a big Costco run.”

READ MORE: Bell Centre kitchens cooking up food for charity amid coronavirus pandemic

“Under current circumstances most of our temples are closed, so we were wondering what can we do? How can we keep our service going?” said Taran Singh, spokesperson for the Sikh Community of Montreal.

“We realized there was an opportunity to ensure that our frontline hospital workers –who are working long days and are facing this pandemic head on– would have a break and a snack, that it would be a morale booster.”

Manouk agrees, she says the day uplifts the staff’s spirits.

“They’re so appreciative, they’re so grateful to all of the wonderful donors who stepped up,” Manouk said. “It’s these little things that really boost their morale which we know is what they need right now.”

Story continues below advertisement

The first “giveaway day” was hosted on April 17.

1:37 Montreal moms create special headbands for heath-care workers Montreal moms create special headbands for heath-care workers