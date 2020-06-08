Manitoba health officials update coronavirus response Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials will give an update on Manitoba’s ongoing response to COVID-19 Monday.

The province has scheduled a media briefing for 1 p.m.

On Monday the province said they will now be holding public health media briefings on COVID-19 on Mondays and Thursdays going forward.

There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Manitoba over the weekend.

Manitoba’s total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases remains at 300.

On Friday health officials said there were no COVID-19 patients in hospital or intensive care. At the time there were nine active cases and 284 cases of people who have recovered across the province.

Seven people have died from the virus since it was first reported in Manitoba in March.

More than 47,372 tests have been performed in the province since early February.

