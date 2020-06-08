Fire at northeast Calgary business being investigated as possible arson

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary arson investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a commercial building in the community of Vista Heights on Monday.

According to the Calgary Fire Department, firefighters responded to 2010 30 Ave. N.E. just before 4:30 a.m.

The single-storey building is home to several businesses.

READ MORE: Spontaneous combustion thought to have caused fire that tore through Dalhousie home

In a news release, the CFD said firefighters found shattered glass and debris at the front of one of the businesses and heard alarms sounding from within.

Upon further investigation, crews found sprinklers had been activated due to a small fire at the rear of the building.

Crews extinguished the fire and used fans to clear smoke from the building.

Story continues below advertisement

“The fire was confined to the unit of origin and damage to adjacent units was minor and limited to smoke and water,” a news release stated.

No injuries were reported.