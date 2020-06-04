Menu

Canada

Fire engulfs Dalhousie home, causing extensive damage

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted June 4, 2020 8:10 am
Updated June 4, 2020 8:11 am
Extensive damage is visible after a fire engulfed a house in the 5900 block of Dalcastle Drive Northwest in Calgary, Alta., on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Extensive damage is visible after a fire engulfed a house in the 5900 block of Dalcastle Drive Northwest in Calgary, Alta., on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Global News / Doug Vaessen

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) is investigating a fire on Thursday that fully engulfed a two-storey home in the community of Dalhousie.

According to the CFD, firefighters were called to a home in the 5900 block of Dalcastle Drive Northwest at 1:30 a.m.

Two people in the home were able to get out safely before firefighters arrived.

The fire department said the blaze appears to have started in the garage before spreading through the rest of the home, completely destroying it.

Firefighters say they were able to save a cat from the house, and Calgary police officers helped to evacuate residents from neighbouring homes.

According to police, arson is not suspected.

With files from Doug Vaessen

