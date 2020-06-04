Fire engulfs Dalhousie home, causing extensive damage

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) is investigating a fire on Thursday that fully engulfed a two-storey home in the community of Dalhousie.

According to the CFD, firefighters were called to a home in the 5900 block of Dalcastle Drive Northwest at 1:30 a.m.

Two people in the home were able to get out safely before firefighters arrived.

The fire department said the blaze appears to have started in the garage before spreading through the rest of the home, completely destroying it.

Firefighters say they were able to save a cat from the house, and Calgary police officers helped to evacuate residents from neighbouring homes.

According to police, arson is not suspected.

With files from Doug Vaessen