Health

COVID-19: Only 8 new deaths reported in Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2020 12:37 pm
Updated June 7, 2020 12:58 pm
Quebec recorded its lowest number of COVID-19-related deaths since April 1 on Sunday.

Health officials reported only eight new deaths, bringing the toll to 4,978 since the start of the pandemic.

Authorities reported 225 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours as the situation continues to stabilize in the province.

The number of people hospitalized went decreased to 972, down nine from Saturday. As for intensive care patients, there are 128, a decrease of one from Saturday.

To date, there have been 95,697 confirmed or probable cases across the country. COVID-19 has so far killed 7,800 Canadians.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
