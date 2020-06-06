Hundreds protest police brutality, systemic racism at Black Lives Matter rally in Truro

Send this page to someone via email

Several hundred people marched through the streets of Truro on Saturday, protesting systemic racism and police brutality in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

In the pouring rain, they occupied the town’s Civic Square, joining thousands of Nova Scotians who have rallied in different cities this week to demand police accountability and call out oppression in Western systems of governance.

“No justice, no peace!” they shouted, waving signs that read “I can’t breath,” “Abolish the police,” and “Racism is a pandemic,'” among others.

Church bells rang in support of the demonstrators, while police observed the peaceful activity from a distance.

The protest included speeches from Black leaders and activists, including Nova Scotia Human Rights Commissioner Raymond Tynes.

“I want to see change in management,” he told Global News.

“I want to see change in policy, and I want to see change in attitudes from all races. Remember one thing, Black lives matter!” Tweet This

Truro Coun. Wayne Talbot, who also spoke on stage at the rally, said he was encouraged by the large turnout but hopes that turnout turns into action.

“Words are nice and what we need now is action,” he explained. “We’ve reached the tipping point and the time for change is now. So good people can no longer remain silent.”

Similar demonstrations also took place in Kentville and Amherst, N.S. on Saturday. These rallies — and dozens of others in cities throughout Canada — are being held in support of anti-racism protests in the U.S., following the death of George Floyd.

The 46 year-old Black man was killed in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest, an incident that was caught on cellphone video.

All four officers who responded to that call have since been fired, and charged in relation to Floyd’s death.