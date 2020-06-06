Winnipeg firefighter injured in house fire

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg firefighter was treated for a minor injury after responding to a North End fire on Saturday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says crews responded to a two-storey mixed-use building on fire in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue just before 2 a.m.

Crews saw smoke coming from the building.

They searched the building and found no one inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available.

