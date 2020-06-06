Menu

Winnipeg firefighter injured in house fire

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted June 6, 2020 12:32 pm
Winnipeg fire truck.
Winnipeg fire truck. Joe Scarpelli/Global News

A Winnipeg firefighter was treated for a minor injury after responding to a North End fire on Saturday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says crews responded to a two-storey mixed-use building on fire in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue just before 2 a.m.

READ MORE: Winnipeg fire crews tackle 9 suspicious North End blazes overnight

Crews saw smoke coming from the building.

They searched the building and found no one inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available.

Winnipeg police say 1 arrest made of suspect allegedly linked to 14 separate arsons
