Equality rally planned at Alberta legislature grounds Friday

As protests and rallies continue around the world following the death of George Floyd, a rally is planned in Edmonton on Friday evening.

A number of community groups, including Black Lives Matter YEG, have planned a protest at the Alberta legislatures grounds.

The protest, called “Fight for Equality,” is scheduled to get underway at 6:30 p.m. and will focus on “Black lives and experiences,” according to a Facebook event for the protest.

The group stresses on Facebook that the protest is peaceful, and outlines a number of safety measures it wants attendees to follow, including the use of masks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson spoke about the planned rally during a media availability on Thursday afternoon. He said he respects Edmontonians’ right to protest, but urged those attending the event, or any similar events, “continue to follow diligently public health precautions and consider, of course, staying home if they are experiencing any COVID-like symptoms.”

“Racism is still a problem and we must continue to combat it here in Edmonton and I am supportive of the work that many Edmontonians and organizations are doing to fight injustices and create a more equitable society,” the mayor said.

“As an honourary witness of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, this work in our city is close to my heart and Black lives matter everywhere. Including in Edmonton.”

Iveson said over the last week or so he’s done a lot of reading and “a lot of active listening” to what community members here and activists across the continent have been saying.

“My office and I have been talking directly to community members and reaching out to city stakeholders and to civic administration to ensure that we are continuing to do our part to move anti-racism initiatives forward and continue to address systemic racism.”

Issues of police use of force and racial injustice have been thrust into the spotlight after the death of Floyd, an unarmed Black man, in Minneapolis at the end of May.

The out-of-work bouncer was arrested on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store and died after a white officer pressed his knee on the handcuffed Black man’s neck for several minutes.

Floyd’s death has sparked demonstrations across the U.S. and around the globe.

Earlier this week, Edmonton police chief Dale McFee released a video, calling Floyd’s death “unwanted” and “criminal.”

“It’s made us all look at ourselves internally, externally and realize this in particular, this death, is certainly not part of the profession of policing,” McFee said.

While speaking on 630 CHED Thursday afternoon, McFee said he believes it’s important not to make the story about police.

“There’s people that are frustrated and they want their voices to be heard. But at the same time, it needs to be done peacefully, it needs to be done loud,” McFee said.

“It’s not about what we’re seeing to the south where we’re destroying people’s livelihoods and businesses and stuff. That stuff is obviously unacceptable. This is where leadership and loud voices need to be heard, but it’s also where we can actually sit down and design the new plan or the system together.

“Police are only as effective as the community and the community that they work with, that they serve. And if you lose touch of that, you’re going to be fighting a long, losing battle. So it’s important that we go shoulder to shoulder and we we take ownership of things that we need to change. And, you know, when we get community involved in some of the things that they might be best to change. So everybody’s seeing it as a negative. And, you know, I’ve been in the space for a while. I actually see this as potentially a big positive. And there’s a lot of different things that I think we can build out of it.”

The Edmonton Police Service said in a statement that it is working with Alberta Sheriffs and the rally organizers “to support them in upholding their rights and helping them to hold a safe protest within the context of the public health orders.”

