Thousands demonstrate against anti-Black racism, honour George Floyd at Saskatoon rally

The death of George Floyd sparked outrage around the world after footage of his final moments were shared online.

Protests have been held around the world to honour Floyd, and on Thursday a march was held in Saskatoon.

There were thousands in attendance, and people of all backgrounds were invited to attend.

All four Minneapolis, Minn., police officers involved in Floyd’s May 25 death have been charged, including Derek Chauvin, who faces a second-degree murder charge. However, many still believe more needs to be done to bring justice for Floyd.

“When the world watched George Floyd die, I think a lot of our hearts broke and when we watched everyone before him die, I felt my soul break,” said Jordan Pelletier-Montgrand, a protester attending Thursday’s march.

Organizers said interest in the rally quickly picked up on social media, with many in the city wanting to show support for people who experience discrimination.

“Something needs to happen with the civil rights in the (United States) and up here in Canada,” rally organizer Braydon Page said.

“We need someone in power to come out and have dialogue with us about how we can work to fix the issues going on in our city, in our nation.” Tweet This

Page adds attending a protest isn’t the only way to show support for Black people and other people of colour. That support can include having conversations with friends and family about racism. There are petitions online and organizations like Black Lives Matter accepting donations, as well.

There are plans underway to host similar rallies in Saskatoon in the future.