anti-black racism June 5 2020 10:37pm 01:25 Black Albertans call anti-racism rally ‘a powerful moment’ Black Albertans Hazelyn Williams and Hakiza Froanck speak about the powerful impact of thousands of people showing up to the anti-racism rally at the Alberta legislature on Friday night. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7034105/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7034105/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?