Global National March 26 2021 7:30pm 02:25 Targeted attacks on Black Muslim women in Alberta Recent violent attacks in Alberta are leaving Black Muslim women on edge. Heather Yourex-West explains how the pandemic is being linked to rising Islamophobia and anti-Black racism in that province. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7722895/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7722895/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?