Canada

Justin Trudeau takes a knee at anti-Black racism protest in Ottawa

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted June 5, 2020 4:28 pm
Updated June 5, 2020 4:31 pm
George Floyd protests: Justin Trudeau attends anti-racism protest on Parliament Hill
WATCH ABOVE: Justin Trudeau attends anti-racism protest on Parliament Hill

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a knee in a show of solidarity with demonstrators at a rally against anti-Black racism and police brutality in Ottawa on Friday.

Video from the event shows Trudeau, and cabinet minister Ahmed Hussen, kneeling while surrounded by a crowd.

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau asked why his government didn’t collect race-based data
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau asked why his government didn’t collect race-based data

Trudeau declined to say on Friday morning whether he would be present at the rally on Parliament Hill.

Story continues below advertisement

The protest was one of many scheduled for Canadian cities in wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a police officer held a knee to his neck during an arrest in Minneapolis, Minn., on the U.S. Memorial Day holiday.

READ MORE: Anti-racism protesters march in Toronto to honour Black lives lost at hands of police officers

In Toronto, Police Chief Mark Saunders also took a knee during a protest held earlier on Friday.

–With files from the Canadian Press and Craig Lord

 

