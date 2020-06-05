Justin Trudeau takes a knee at anti-Black racism protest in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a knee in a show of solidarity with demonstrators at a rally against anti-Black racism and police brutality in Ottawa on Friday.

Video from the event shows Trudeau, and cabinet minister Ahmed Hussen, kneeling while surrounded by a crowd.

Trudeau declined to say on Friday morning whether he would be present at the rally on Parliament Hill.

The protest was one of many scheduled for Canadian cities in wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a police officer held a knee to his neck during an arrest in Minneapolis, Minn., on the U.S. Memorial Day holiday.

In Toronto, Police Chief Mark Saunders also took a knee during a protest held earlier on Friday.

–With files from the Canadian Press and Craig Lord