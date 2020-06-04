Menu

Vancouver ramping up parking enforcement as coronavirus restrictions ease

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 4, 2020 6:53 pm
Motorists in Vancouver will want to take care they're following all parking regulations or risk a ticket, the city says.
Motorists in Vancouver will want to take care they're following all parking regulations or risk a ticket, the city says. File photo

The City of Vancouver is warning motorists to expect more parking enforcement officers on the street, as traffic increases amid the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

The city temporarily suspended parking enforcement early in the pandemic, but brought officers back on April 30.

The city says competition or curb space has increased since then, as have general traffic levels.

“Additionally, as more people are returning to work and accessing businesses, all transit priority lanes need to remain clear when in effect to ensure safe and efficient bus operations,” said the city in a media release.

Parking enforcement returns to Vancouver's West End to encourage physical distancing

Motorists will want to take care to ensure they’re following parking regulations in the following locations, or risk a ticket.

  • Priority transit lanes during morning and afternoon rush hours
  • Metered-parking areas
  • Time-limited areas
  • Residential-permit parking zones with little parking availability

The city continues to offer free parking for health-care workers.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Parking Parking Enforcement Vancouver parking coronavirus parking vancouver coronavirus parking vancouver parking enforcement
