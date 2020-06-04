Vancouver ramping up parking enforcement as coronavirus restrictions ease

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The City of Vancouver is warning motorists to expect more parking enforcement officers on the street, as traffic increases amid the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

The city temporarily suspended parking enforcement early in the pandemic, but brought officers back on April 30.

1:59 Could Stanley Park traffic changes be made permanent? Could Stanley Park traffic changes be made permanent?

The city says competition or curb space has increased since then, as have general traffic levels.

Story continues below advertisement

“Additionally, as more people are returning to work and accessing businesses, all transit priority lanes need to remain clear when in effect to ensure safe and efficient bus operations,” said the city in a media release.

Motorists will want to take care to ensure they’re following parking regulations in the following locations, or risk a ticket.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Priority transit lanes during morning and afternoon rush hours

Metered-parking areas

Time-limited areas

Residential-permit parking zones with little parking availability

The city continues to offer free parking for health-care workers.