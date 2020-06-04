Vancouver ramping up parking enforcement as coronavirus restrictions ease

The City of Vancouver is warning motorists to expect more parking enforcement officers on the street, as traffic increases amid the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
The city temporarily suspended parking enforcement early in the pandemic, but brought officers back on April 30.
The city says competition or curb space has increased since then, as have general traffic levels.
“Additionally, as more people are returning to work and accessing businesses, all transit priority lanes need to remain clear when in effect to ensure safe and efficient bus operations,” said the city in a media release.
Motorists will want to take care to ensure they’re following parking regulations in the following locations, or risk a ticket.
- Priority transit lanes during morning and afternoon rush hours
- Metered-parking areas
- Time-limited areas
- Residential-permit parking zones with little parking availability
The city continues to offer free parking for health-care workers.View link »
