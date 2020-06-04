Menu

Politics

Hamilton’s economic recovery task force gets to work

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted June 4, 2020 2:34 pm
Hamilton's economic recovery task force includes 27 members, representing all sectors of the local economy.
Hamilton's economic recovery task force includes 27 members, representing all sectors of the local economy. Nick Westoll/Global News

The mayor’s economic recovery task force met virtually for the first time on Thursday.

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger has said that the goal is to help employers get back on their feet as the economy reopens amid the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: City seeks to offer ‘guidance’, help business recovery in Hamilton after COVID-19

More than two dozen people have been invited to join the task force, representing business, tourism and hospitality, the cultural sector, non-profit organizations and post-secondary institutions.

The membership increased to 27 on Wednesday when city council agreed to representation from the Social Planning and Research Council.

Eisenberger says the goal is to ensure that the task force is “inclusive” of all sectors that are important to the community.

READ MORE: 36 per cent staff reduction among Hamilton businesses amid coronavirus pandemic, city survey finds

Flamborough Coun. Judi Partridge and Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson withdrew as members because of concerns about the size of the group.

Partridge feels the task force is getting too big and could get “bogged down in research and studies.”

She argues that the city doesn’t have time for that, saying that in her ward, she’s “hearing from small businesses that are closing.”

Ward 8 Coun. John Paul Danko and Ward 14 Coun. Terry Whitehead have been appointed by council to replace Partridge and Ferguson.

