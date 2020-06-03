No new coronavirus cases in Simcoe Muskoka, local total remains at 480

Send this page to someone via email

There were no new coronavirus cases reported by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit on Tuesday, the first day since March that there hasn’t been a new case.

The local total number of confirmed cases stands at 480, including 36 deaths.

Of the region’s total cases, 83 per cent, or 401, have recovered, while 106 have been related to local institutional outbreaks and eight people are hospitalized.

There have been 10 coronavirus outbreaks at facilities across the region in six long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home.

According to the health unit, 96 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while the rest are in Muskoka.

Seniors who are 80 years old and above in Simcoe Muskoka have the highest incidence and case fatality rates.

On Tuesday, the province of Ontario reported 338 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 29,047, including 2,312 deaths.