Health

No new coronavirus cases in Simcoe Muskoka, local total remains at 480

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 3, 2020 2:11 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario dedicates over $2.8 million in funding for ‘home-grown’ PPE manufacturers
WATCH: Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli announced on Tuesday that the province would be ramping up the production of "home-grown" personal protective equipment (PPE) manufacturing in Ontario.

There were no new coronavirus cases reported by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit on Tuesday, the first day since March that there hasn’t been a new case.

The local total number of confirmed cases stands at 480, including 36 deaths.

READ MORE: Four new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total hits 480

Of the region’s total cases, 83 per cent, or 401, have recovered, while 106 have been related to local institutional outbreaks and eight people are hospitalized.

There have been 10 coronavirus outbreaks at facilities across the region in six long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home.

According to the health unit, 96 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while the rest are in Muskoka.

READ MORE: 338 new coronavirus cases, 19 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 29,047

Seniors who are 80 years old and above in Simcoe Muskoka have the highest incidence and case fatality rates.

On Tuesday, the province of Ontario reported 338 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 29,047, including 2,312 deaths.

Ontario Health apologizes for coronavirus testing mishap
