338 new coronavirus cases, 19 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 29,047

Wednesday’s report marks an increase of 1.2 per cent in total cumulative cases. That figure has mostly hovered between 1.1 and 1.6 per cent over the past week.Ontario has 791 patients (down by 10 from the previous day) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 127 patients in an intensive care unit (up by two) and 92 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by five).Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 66 per cent of all cases in the province.Here is a breakdown of Ontario cases by gender and age:
12,851 people are male (44.2 per cent).
15,956 people are female (54.9 per cent).
1,068 people are 19 and under (3.7 per cent).
7,728 people are 20 to 39 (26.6 per cent).
8,912 people are 40 to 59 (30.7 per cent).
5,816 people are 60 to 79 (20 per cent).
5,506 people are 80 and over (19 per cent).
240 cases did not specify male or female, and 17 cases had an unknown age.
There are 11,636 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.
Mobile coronavirus testing units open in Ontario
According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,661 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of nine deaths, and there are 94 current outbreaks. Seven health-care workers in long-term care homes have died.
Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.The ministry also indicated there are currently 986 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 866 cases among staff.Health-care workers in Ontario account for 4,797 of the total reported cases, which is 16.5 per cent of the infected population.The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Monday for Tuesday and Ottawa public health units and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.
