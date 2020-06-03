338 new coronavirus cases, 19 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 29,047

Ontario reported 338 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, a lower case number than the previous two days, bringing the provincial total to 29,047.

The death toll has risen to 2,312, as 19 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 22,811 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 78 per cent of cases.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario has completed 765,501 tests so far for the virus. This is up 17,537 tests from the previous day. The province has previously said it has a testing capacity of more than 20,000 daily tests.