Canada

Ontario state of emergency extended again, Doug Ford insists reopening is not ‘on hold’

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 2, 2020 8:08 pm
Coronavirus: Doug Ford pleads for patience when it comes to reopening
WATCH ABOVE: Premier Doug Ford pressed on the province’s reopening plan again as the government passed legislation extending the state of emergency until at least June 30. Travis Dhanraj reports.

Ontario’s state of emergency has been extended by 28 days, but Premier Doug Ford insists that does not mean the province’s reopening will necessarily be put “on hold” during that time.

The state of emergency, approved by the legislature on Tuesday, will now be in effect until June 30 as the provincial government continues to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are working around the clock to move ahead with our economic reopening,” Ford said on Tuesday.

READ MORE: 446 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 28,709

“As I said last week, our health officials are working on the option of a regional model because we need a plan that recognizes the reality on the ground in different parts of our province. A plan that will help us reopen safely without taking unnecessary risks because a second wave of this virus is possible.”

Ford said Ontarians must remain vigilant and prepare for the “long haul.”

He has previously said the province cannot fully return to normal until there is a vaccine for COVID-19.

Hundreds of Ontario COVID-19 cases go unreported after ‘mix-up’ between two hospitals
Ontario entered Stage 1 of economic recovery on May 19, which included the resumption of work of all construction sites, certain health and medical services, seasonal and recreational activities, storefront retail stores, and household and animal services. A date for the second stage of recovery has not yet been announced.

The state of emergency allows the province to enact emergency orders, which includes ordering certain types of businesses to remain closed.

Ontario reported 446 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and 17 more deaths, with 15,244 additional tests conducted.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says there’s ‘no certain date’ to enter Stage 2 of reopening plan
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario state of emergency
