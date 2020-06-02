Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Hamilton’s escarpment stairs reopen this weekend

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted June 2, 2020 6:34 pm
Hamilton's various escarpment stairs will reopen this weekend. The city says barrickades will come down on Friday.
Lisa Polewski / Global News

There’s good news for those who’ve been pining to use Hamilton’s various escarpment stairs.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger confirmed during the city’s COVID-19 update on Tuesday afternoon that city crews will be removing wooden barriers from the tops and bottoms of the staircases on Friday and they will reopen for the weekend.

He adds that there will be no group gatherings, in keeping with the province’s ban of groups of five or more, and users will be asked to “maintain some physical distancing.”

Eisenberger also encourages people to “wash your hands”, both before and after using the stairs, which have been closed for about two months to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Hamilton to monitor recreational trails for social distancing, says EOC director

Paul Johnson, Hamilton’s emergency operations director, says there were complaints this past weekend about a baseball team holding a practice on one of the city’s fields.

That has prompted a reminder that parks and sports fields remain closed for organized activities.

