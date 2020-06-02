Homicide victim found in burned-out van in Hants County identified

Send this page to someone via email

The man who was found dead in a burned-out van in Hants County last week has been identified as 51-year-old Robert Michael Campbell of Falmouth, N.S.

Police say Campbell’s homicide is one of two serious incidents that occurred on May 24, within two hours of one another in Kings and Hants counties.

The first incident in Wolfville happened in the early morning hours, after two people entered a home where two residents were sleeping.

Police say they found evidence of someone being injured at the home, but it was clear it was not one of homeowners.

Officers don’t believe that attack was random.

Police say the two suspects were seen leaving the area in a grey van, which was found burned later the same day, about 35 kilometres to the east in St. Croix, N.S.

Campbell’s body was discovered inside the van.

Several police units are investigating the two incidents and have interviewed “multiple witnesses” in order to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nova Scotia’s Major Crime Unit or Crime Stoppers.