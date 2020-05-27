Remains found in burned-out van following home invasion in Wolfville, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Nova Scotia are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a bizarre case that started with a home invasion and ended with the discovery of unidentified human remains in a burned-out van.

The RCMP say they were called to a home in Wolfville early on Sunday after two people entered a home where two residents were sleeping.

By the time officers arrived at the scene, the residents – who did not know the intruders – had fled the home on Ridge Road.

Inside the residence, police found evidence that someone had been injured, but it was clear it was not one of homeowners.

Police say the two suspects were seen leaving the area in a grey van, which was found burned later the same day, about 35 kilometres to the east in St. Croix, N.S.

Investigators discovered a body inside the van, but the remains have yet to be identified.