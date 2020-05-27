Menu

Crime

Police investigating after man reportedly sprayed with sensory irritant in Dartmouth

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 9:11 am
Halifax police are searching for two suspects following a reported incident on Tuesday.
Halifax police are searching for two suspects following a reported incident on Tuesday. Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a man was reportedly sprayed with a sensory irritant on Tuesday.

Police say the incident occurred at 7:18 p.m. in the 40-50 block of King Street in Dartmouth, N.S.

According to authorities, the man did not require medical treatment.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia traffic stop leads to drug, weapons charges — RCMP

There were four people in the group of suspects, but only two could be described, police say.

According to police, the first suspect is described as a tall, 20- to 25-year-old man with a bald head. He was reportedly wearing a white-and-grey puffy jacket and white-and-grey camouflage pants.

The second suspect is a 20- to 25-year-old man with brown hair. He was reportedly wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with white on one sleeve, a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Nova Scotia man arrested for possession of illegal drugs

“All parties appear to be known to one another,” police said in a statement.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

