Police investigating after man reportedly sprayed with sensory irritant in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a man was reportedly sprayed with a sensory irritant on Tuesday.

Police say the incident occurred at 7:18 p.m. in the 40-50 block of King Street in Dartmouth, N.S.

According to authorities, the man did not require medical treatment.

There were four people in the group of suspects, but only two could be described, police say.

According to police, the first suspect is described as a tall, 20- to 25-year-old man with a bald head. He was reportedly wearing a white-and-grey puffy jacket and white-and-grey camouflage pants.

The second suspect is a 20- to 25-year-old man with brown hair. He was reportedly wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with white on one sleeve, a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

“All parties appear to be known to one another,” police said in a statement.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.