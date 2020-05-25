Menu

Crime

Nova Scotia traffic stop leads to drug, weapons charges: RCMP

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 2:54 pm
Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a man following a traffic stop on Sunday.
Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a man following a traffic stop on Sunday. RCMP

A Dartmouth, N.S., man is facing multiple charges after RCMP in Cape Breton conducted a traffic stop on Sunday.

Police say shortly before midnight, a member of the St. Peter’s RCMP detachment was conducting radar enforcement when he clocked a vehicle travelling at 128 kilometres per hour in a 100-km/h zone.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia man arrested for possession of illegal drugs

According to police, he stopped the vehicle, and as a result of the evidence he saw, searched the vehicle.

Police say the officer found a machete, cocaine, cash, a concealed handgun and other “related material,” all of which was seized.

The driver was arrested without incident and transported to the Port Hawkesbury detachment, where he was held in custody overnight, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Bruce Mills, 48, has now been charged with the following offences:

  • Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Unsafe storage firearm
  • Possession firearm/ammunition in a motor vehicle
  • Laundering proceeds of a crime
Mills appeared in Port Hawkesbury provincial court before being remanded into custody.

He is scheduled to return to court on May 26.

