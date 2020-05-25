Nova Scotia traffic stop leads to drug, weapons charges: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Dartmouth, N.S., man is facing multiple charges after RCMP in Cape Breton conducted a traffic stop on Sunday.

Police say shortly before midnight, a member of the St. Peter’s RCMP detachment was conducting radar enforcement when he clocked a vehicle travelling at 128 kilometres per hour in a 100-km/h zone.

According to police, he stopped the vehicle, and as a result of the evidence he saw, searched the vehicle.

Police say the officer found a machete, cocaine, cash, a concealed handgun and other “related material,” all of which was seized.

The driver was arrested without incident and transported to the Port Hawkesbury detachment, where he was held in custody overnight, according to police.

Bruce Mills, 48, has now been charged with the following offences:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unsafe storage firearm

Possession firearm/ammunition in a motor vehicle

Laundering proceeds of a crime

Mills appeared in Port Hawkesbury provincial court before being remanded into custody.

He is scheduled to return to court on May 26.