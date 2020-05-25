Nova Scotia man arrested for possession of illegal drugs: RCMP

A 43-year-old man from Paq’tnkek First Nation was arrested for drug possession after Nova Scotia RCMP executed a search warrant on Saturday.
During the search of a home on Jali Lane, police found and seized illegal drugs and related materials.
The man is now facing charges of possession of cocaine, crack cocaine and clonazepam.
RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says he possessed a significant amount, but not enough for suspected trafficking.
The man was later released on conditions.
He is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on August 19.
