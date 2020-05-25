Menu

Crime

Nova Scotia man arrested for possession of illegal drugs: RCMP

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 11:35 am
Antigonish RCMP arrested a 43-year-old man for possession of illegal drugs May 23.
Antigonish RCMP arrested a 43-year-old man for possession of illegal drugs May 23.

A 43-year-old man from Paq’tnkek First Nation was arrested for drug possession after Nova Scotia RCMP executed a search warrant on Saturday.

During the search of a home on Jali Lane, police found and seized illegal drugs and related materials.

The man is now facing charges of possession of cocaine, crack cocaine and clonazepam.

READ MORE: 3 arrested after 17 firearms and drugs seized in western New Brunswick

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says he possessed a significant amount, but not enough for suspected trafficking.

The man was later released on conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on August 19.

