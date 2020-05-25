Nova Scotia man arrested for possession of illegal drugs: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 43-year-old man from Paq’tnkek First Nation was arrested for drug possession after Nova Scotia RCMP executed a search warrant on Saturday.

During the search of a home on Jali Lane, police found and seized illegal drugs and related materials.

The man is now facing charges of possession of cocaine, crack cocaine and clonazepam.

READ MORE: 3 arrested after 17 firearms and drugs seized in western New Brunswick

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says he possessed a significant amount, but not enough for suspected trafficking.

The man was later released on conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on August 19.

Story continues below advertisement