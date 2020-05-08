3 arrested after 17 firearms and drugs seized in western New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been arrested after police seized 17 firearms and a quantity of drugs from a home in western New Brunswick.

Mounties say the drug and weapon seizures occurred after police executed two search warrants in Maple Ridge and Centreville, N.B.

Police say the search warrant in Maple Ridge was executed at around 6 a.m. on Thursday as part of an ongoing drug and firearms investigation that began in January 2020.

“During the search, RCMP seized quantities of what is believed to be cocaine and 16 firearms including two loaded handguns and four firearms that are prohibited,” police said in a news release Friday.

A 60-year-old old man was arrested at the scene, released and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2.

The second search warrant was executed at around 6 p.m. along Cove Street in Centreville, where police seized what is believed to be methamphetamine, cocaine and hydromorphone pills.

A 19-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were arrested at the home. The woman was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Police say 19-year-old Sebastien Gerald Blaney from Maple Ridge appeared in court by way of a tele-remand and was charged with unsafe storage of a firearm.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Woodstock provincial court on May 11.