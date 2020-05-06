Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

New Brunswick RCMP identify remains as Adam Grant Howard, investigating death as suspicious

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted May 6, 2020 4:44 pm
Updated May 6, 2020 4:50 pm
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. .
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. . Alexander Quon/Global News

New Brunswick RCMP say the human remains they found in a wooded area just outside of Moncton, N.B., on Saturday, have been identified as Adam Grant Howard.

Howard, 27, has been missing since Jan. 6, 2020, and police say they are investigating his death as suspicious.

The body was located in the Lakeville area near Weisner Road, approximately 10 minutes outside of Moncton.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating after body found outside Moncton

Howard was last seen at a home on Route 115 in Irishtown, N.B.

Investigators have determined Howard was texting with friends on the morning of Jan. 6, asking for a ride.

He left the home at approximately 12 p.m., and police are working to determine if he left on foot or in a vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement
A collage of photos of Adam Grant Howard of Irishtown, N.B., who police say has been missing since January.
A collage of photos of Adam Grant Howard of Irishtown, N.B., who police say has been missing since January. RCMP-HO

Howard was reported missing to police on Jan. 8.

Then, on May 2, 2020, officers received a report that some of Howard’s personal belongings were located near a wooded lot in Lakeville Westmoreland.

Howard’s remains were found during a search of the area.

One person charged with second-degree murder in City of Kawartha Lakes
One person charged with second-degree murder in City of Kawartha Lakes

New Brunswick RCMP say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the 27-year-old’s death, including if anyone was involved in his death and how his body came to be where it was discovered.

Anyone with information on Howard’s whereabouts, or who may have had contact with him after Jan. 6, is asked to call RCMP at 506-533-5151 or contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPNew BrunswickSuspicious DeathNew Brunswick RCMPNew Brunswick Crimesuspicious death investigationAdam Grant Howard
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.