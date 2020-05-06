New Brunswick RCMP identify remains as Adam Grant Howard, investigating death as suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP say the human remains they found in a wooded area just outside of Moncton, N.B., on Saturday, have been identified as Adam Grant Howard.

Howard, 27, has been missing since Jan. 6, 2020, and police say they are investigating his death as suspicious.

The body was located in the Lakeville area near Weisner Road, approximately 10 minutes outside of Moncton.

Howard was last seen at a home on Route 115 in Irishtown, N.B.

Investigators have determined Howard was texting with friends on the morning of Jan. 6, asking for a ride.

He left the home at approximately 12 p.m., and police are working to determine if he left on foot or in a vehicle.

A collage of photos of Adam Grant Howard of Irishtown, N.B., who police say has been missing since January. RCMP-HO

Howard was reported missing to police on Jan. 8.

Then, on May 2, 2020, officers received a report that some of Howard’s personal belongings were located near a wooded lot in Lakeville Westmoreland.

Howard’s remains were found during a search of the area.

New Brunswick RCMP say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the 27-year-old’s death, including if anyone was involved in his death and how his body came to be where it was discovered.

Anyone with information on Howard’s whereabouts, or who may have had contact with him after Jan. 6, is asked to call RCMP at 506-533-5151 or contact Crime Stoppers.