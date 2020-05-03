Menu

Crime

Man, woman in custody after 2 others were shot: Saint John police

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted May 3, 2020 10:50 am
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Saint John on Sunday morning.
File/ Global News

Two men were sent to hospital for non-life threatening injuries after being shot on Sunday morning, according to police in Saint John, N.B.

Officers were called to the area on Waterloo Street after a number of shots were fired just after 5 a.m., said Jim Hennessy, spokesperson for SJP.

READ MORE: Fredericton police investigating second homicide of 2020

Hennessy said a 25-year-old man was treated for his gunshot wound and released from hospital. Another 25-year-old man is still being treated at the St. John Regional Hospital.

He also said that a man and a woman are in custody, but did not provide any further details.

“The major crime and forensic units are continuing their investigation.”

