Fredericton police investigating second homicide of 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Fredericton, N.B., are investigating the city’s second homicide of the year.

On Saturday, police say officers were called to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital shortly after 4:30 a.m., after a man who had been shot died from his injuries.

READ MORE: New Brunswick RCMP investigating homicide in Hillsborough

The Fredericton Police Force said the vehicle that dropped the victim off at the hospital was located a short time later and stopped by police.

Several people were taken into custody and police said their investigation is ongoing.

Police say they don’t believe the homicide is a random act and that the man was targeted.

2:05 Nova Scotia shooting: Calls grow for more regulations around buying, selling police paraphernalia in province Nova Scotia shooting: Calls grow for more regulations around buying, selling police paraphernalia in province

Officers say they are processing a scene on Wilsey Road and that the police’s forensic unit and the RCMP K-9 unit have been called in to assist.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the homicide to call police at 506-460-2300 or to contact Crime Stoppers.