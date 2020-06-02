First-degree murder charge laid in connection with death of Miramichi man

Send this page to someone via email

A man has now been charged with premeditated murder in connection with the death of a 21-year-old man from Miramichi, N.B., who had been missing for over a year.

Ethen James Harnish, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder and offering an indignity to human remains in connection with Brandon Martin’s death.

Martin had been missing from Miramichi, N.B., since May 22, 2019.

Last week, the Miramichi Police Force said its Criminal Investigation Division discovered Martin’s remains in an area of the Plaster Rock-Renous Highway.

Harnish was arrested on May 27 in Grand Falls, N.B., in connection with the investigation.

Harnish remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on June 16 at 9:30 a.m.