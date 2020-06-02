Menu

Crime

First-degree murder charge laid in connection with death of Miramichi man

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted June 2, 2020 2:37 pm
Brandon Martin was reported missing to the Miramichi Police Force by his family on May 30.
Brandon Martin was reported missing to the Miramichi Police Force by his family on May 30. Miramichi Police Force

A man has now been charged with premeditated murder in connection with the death of a 21-year-old man from Miramichi, N.B., who had been missing for over a year.

READ MORE: Charge laid shortly after discovery of missing Miramichi man’s body

Ethen James Harnish, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder and offering an indignity to human remains in connection with Brandon Martin’s death.

Martin had been missing from Miramichi, N.B., since May 22, 2019.

'Suspicious' disappearance of N.B. man investigated by police
‘Suspicious’ disappearance of N.B. man investigated by police

Last week, the Miramichi Police Force said its Criminal Investigation Division discovered Martin’s remains in an area of the Plaster Rock-Renous Highway.

Harnish was arrested on May 27 in Grand Falls, N.B., in connection with the investigation.

READ MORE: Miramichi police issue another public plea for information on man’s ‘suspicious’ disappearance

Harnish remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on June 16 at 9:30 a.m.

