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Crime

Halifax police investigating violent home invasion and vehicle theft

By Devin Stevens The Canadian Press
Posted July 23, 2026 9:23 am
1 min read
A shoulder patch on the uniform of a Halifax Regional Police officer is seen in Halifax on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. View image in full screen
A shoulder patch on the uniform of a Halifax Regional Police officer is seen in Halifax on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. RJB
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Halifax Regional Police are investigating a violent home invasion in Dartmouth.

Police say they were called to Trenholme Street in the Woodside neighbourhood around 7 p.m. Monday.

The suspect had reportedly forced his way into the home and assaulted and threatened the victim with a gun.

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He then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police later found the stolen vehicle, but not the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

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